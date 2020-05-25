LeFlore County weather 5-25-2020

LeFlore County will have a wet Memorial Day with more rain expected. The river flood warning for the Poteau River near Panama is expected to expire Monday afternoon.

The high will be 79 degrees with a low of 66.

Sunrise was at 6:08 a.m. with sunset at 8:22 p.m.

