LeFlore County weather 5-25-2020

LeFlore County will have a wet Memorial Day with more rain expected. The river flood warning for the Poteau River near Panama is expected to expire Monday afternoon.
The high will be 79 degrees with a low of 66.
Sunrise was at 6:08 a.m. with sunset at 8:22 p.m.
See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date and a graph of May’s highs and lows on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE.. We are currently offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.
Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.
Comments
No comment yet.