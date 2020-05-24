LeFlore County weather 5-24-2020

Another chance of rain for Sunday in LeFlore County with a high of 85 degrees and a low of 68 degrees.

A river flood warning remains in effect for the Poteau River near Panama until Monday.

Sunrise is at 6:09 a.m. with sunset at 8:22 p.m.

