LeFlore County weather 5-24-2020

Another chance of rain for Sunday in LeFlore County with a high of 85 degrees and a low of 68 degrees.
A river flood warning remains in effect for the Poteau River near Panama until Monday.
Sunrise is at 6:09 a.m. with sunset at 8:22 p.m.
