LeFlore County weather 5-24-2020

Another chance of rain for Sunday in LeFlore County with a high of 85 degrees and a low of 68 degrees.

A river flood warning remains in effect for the Poteau River near Panama until Monday.

Sunrise is at 6:09 a.m. with sunset at 8:22 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date and a graph of May’s highs and lows for each day on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE.. We are currently offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.