LeFlore County weather 5-23-2020

After a stormy Friday night, more rain and storms are possible again Saturday for LeFlore County.

The high will be 86 degrees with a low of 70 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:09 a.m. with sunset at 8:21 p.m.

.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are currently offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.