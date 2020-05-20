LeFlore County weather 5-20-2020

One more nice day for Wednesday before storms and rain return to LeFlore County.
Clear skies and warmer Wednesday with a high of 82 and a low of 61.
Sunrise is at 6:11 a.m. with sunset at 8:19 p.m.
