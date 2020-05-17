LeFlore County weather 5-17-2020

More rain is expected Sunday morning in LeFlore County before the precipitation moves away. The high will be 79 degrees with a low of 54 degrees.

A river flood warning is in effect for the Poteau River until Tuesday at 11:34 a.m.

Sunrise is at 6:13 a.m. with sunset at 8:17 p.m.

