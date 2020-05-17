LeFlore County weather 5-17-2020

Home 2020 May LeFlore County weather 5-17-2020

More rain is expected Sunday morning in LeFlore County before the precipitation moves away. The high will be 79 degrees with a low of 54 degrees.

A river flood warning is in effect for the Poteau River until Tuesday at 11:34 a.m.

Sunrise is at 6:13 a.m. with sunset at 8:17 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures for the date on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are currently offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Other stories / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Cooler temperatures forecast for Friday
LeFlore County weather 5-7-2020
Cloudy with a slight chance of rain for Tuesday
Cool temperatures continue Saturday in LeFlore County
Temperatures on the rise in LeFlore County
Read More
LeFlore County weather 4-8-2020
LeFlore County weather 11-23-18
Partly cloudy and hot Tuesday in LeFlore County

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar