LeFlore County weather 5-14-2020

Lots of clouds for Thursday in LeFlore County with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible.

The high will be 83 degrees with a low of 67 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:15 a.m. with sunset at 8:14 p.m.

