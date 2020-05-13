LeFlore County weather 5-13-2020

Partly cloudy skies and warmer for Wednesday in LeFlore County with a high of 80 degrees and a low of 67 degrees.

There is a chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Sunrise is 6:16 a.m. with sunset at 8:13 p.m.

