LeFlore County weather 5-12-2020

Below-average temperatures continue Tuesday in LeFlore County with periods of rain and thunderstorms expected before temperatures start to rise Wednesday.

The high will be 62 degrees with a low of 59 degrees. Up to half an inch of rain is expected.

Sunrise is at 6:17 a.m. with sunset at 8:13 p.m.

