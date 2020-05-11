LeFlore County weather 5-11-2020

Cloudy skies early with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon Monday in LeFlore County. There is a 50 percent chance of rain overnight.

The high will be 62 degrees with a low of 52 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:17 a.m. with sunset at 8:12 p.m.

