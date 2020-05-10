LeFlore County weather 5-10-2020

Mostly clear skies with temperatures remaining below average Sunday in LeFlore County.
The high will be 71 degrees with a low of 49 degrees.
Sunrise is at 6:18 a.m. with sunset at 8:11 p.m.
