LeFlore County weather 5-10-2020

Mostly clear skies with temperatures remaining below average Sunday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 71 degrees with a low of 49 degrees.

Sunrise is at 6:18 a.m. with sunset at 8:11 p.m.

