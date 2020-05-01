Kiger seeks second term for house District 3

By LUNDY KIGER

I am proud to announce that I’m running to be re-elected to a second term for District 3 to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Two-years ago when you elected me to serve as your state representative, I told you that I would work hard every day and I would not quit before my term ended! I did not quit and I’m proud of the work for you the people who I serve.

To be an effective leader for LeFlore County, it takes someone who is willing not only to build relationships with other legislative members but who also understands their district’s needs.

This requires working closely with legislative leadership and being unafraid to fight for a seat at the table when important decisions affecting state revenues, legislation, and more importantly our local economy and jobs in our area are being made. I have done this and I also have access to the Speaker and leadership for your voice to be heard.

As someone who can act and make decisions as a “Responsible Conservative” for our area, I have the vision to see when difficult decisions must be made for the good of the people.

I’m a former school teacher for 15 years, a member of the Choctaw Nation and have over 27 years of experience in business.

I have proven without a doubt with my leadership for the people that I’m qualified and I continue to be the right person for the job, at this time, when our state and our area needs strong leadership who can work with our state leaders as we face budget shortfalls in the upcoming fiscal year.

My wife Samantha, along with our children Joe and Katie Kiger, Miranda and H Palmer, Hailey and Bobby Geren, Mya Hess and our four-grandchildren Samuel, Hudsyn, Havyn and Cade as we want to thank each of you for your support over the past two years.

In my second term I will remain strong, I’m qualified and unafraid to represent each of you and I will always fight to retain our 2nd amendment rights to protect our families.

I ask for your support and your vote on June 30 in the state primary election and I look forward to continue serving you for a second term.

The Ledger runs political announcements as a free service for our readers. We reserve the right to edit the announcements.

