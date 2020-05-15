Kiger announces State Employee Bill approved

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill to assist state employees who owe back state income taxes has been sent to the governor for his consideration to be signed into law.

State Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau, announced Friday that House Bill 3068 passed off the floors of both the House and Senate and the House restored the title to the measure. The bill now awaits the governor’s action. Kiger thanked House and Senate members for their support and Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, for being the senate author.

“This bill will benefit all state employees who may owe back state income taxes from before they went to work for the state,” Kiger said “This provides garnishment of wages of taxes owed instead of other discipline and possible job loss.”

