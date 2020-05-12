Hodgen School to hold meeting

HODGEN – Hodgen Public School will hold an open meeting of the Title VI Indian Education Parent Committee Friday at noon in the superintendent’s office.

The purpose of this meeting is approval of the Title VI grant program.

