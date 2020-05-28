Heavener soccer players sign with Ecclesia

Home 2020 May Heavener soccer players sign with Ecclesia

Heavener soccer players Michael Gomez and Mario Diaz signed to play soccer at Ecclesia College in Springdale, Arkansas.

Both Wolves were named to the Class 3A all-state team this season.

The Royals were 6-7-1 last year and made it to the NCCAA Nationals in Kissimmee, Florida.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

/ Heavener, Soccer, Sports / Tags: , ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Heavener soccer players honored

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar