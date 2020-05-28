Heavener soccer players sign with Ecclesia

Pictured seated are Michael Gomez, left, and Mario Diaz, right. In the back is Ecclesia Coach Julio Moreno. Michael Gomez, seated, right, along with Heavener Coach Micah Baker, front row. Back row are Ecclesias Coach Julio Moreno and Heavener Athletic Director Jim Roll Seated, Mario Diaz and mother Maria Hernandez. Back row: Heavener Coach Micah Baker, Ecclesia Coach Julio Moreno and Heavener Athletic Director Jim Roll





Heavener soccer players Michael Gomez and Mario Diaz signed to play soccer at Ecclesia College in Springdale, Arkansas.

Both Wolves were named to the Class 3A all-state team this season.

The Royals were 6-7-1 last year and made it to the NCCAA Nationals in Kissimmee, Florida.

