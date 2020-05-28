Heavener soccer players sign with Ecclesia

Heavener soccer players Michael Gomez and Mario Diaz signed to play soccer at Ecclesia College in Springdale, Arkansas.
Both Wolves were named to the Class 3A all-state team this season.
The Royals were 6-7-1 last year and made it to the NCCAA Nationals in Kissimmee, Florida.
