Heavener School Board agenda 5-11-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 6 p.m.in Room 103 of the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street.

The Ledger will provide a livestream of the meeting until the Board goes into executive session.

Here is the agenda:

  1. Opening flag salute.
  2. Invocation.
  3. Call meeting to order and record members present.
  4. Principal report: Diane Cox, Joe Westfall, Robert Craig.
  5. Superintendent report: Ed Wilson.
  6. Consent agenda.
  7. Approve or disapprove board policy CO-Child Nutrition and Physical Fitness Program.
  8. Approve or disapprove student open transfers for 2020-2021.
  9. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by Superintendent.
  10. Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the following personnel: OS 25 Section 307 (B)(1): see the list on the PDF ledger00727020200508113113 (1)

Administrative staff for 2020-2021.

Certified staff; temporary certified staff (year 2); temporary teacher/basketball coach for 2020-2021; Certified staff/LeFlore County Special Education Cooperative; Temporary certified staff/LCSEC (year 2); Temporary certified staff/LCSEC (year 1); Temporary paraprofessional/LCSEC; Federal programs summer school tutors; summer school cafeteria staff.

  1. Vote to convene in executive session.
  2. Acknowledge boards’ return to open session. Executive session minutes compliance statement.
  3. Approve or disapprove the personnel.
  4. New business.
  5. Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
