Heavener School Board agenda 5-11-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 6 p.m.in Room 103 of the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street.
The Ledger will provide a livestream of the meeting until the Board goes into executive session.
Here is the agenda:
- Opening flag salute.
- Invocation.
- Call meeting to order and record members present.
- Principal report: Diane Cox, Joe Westfall, Robert Craig.
- Superintendent report: Ed Wilson.
- Consent agenda.
- Approve or disapprove board policy CO-Child Nutrition and Physical Fitness Program.
- Approve or disapprove student open transfers for 2020-2021.
- Approve or disapprove resignations as received by Superintendent.
- Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the following personnel: OS 25 Section 307 (B)(1): see the list on the PDF ledger00727020200508113113 (1)
Administrative staff for 2020-2021.
Certified staff; temporary certified staff (year 2); temporary teacher/basketball coach for 2020-2021; Certified staff/LeFlore County Special Education Cooperative; Temporary certified staff/LCSEC (year 2); Temporary certified staff/LCSEC (year 1); Temporary paraprofessional/LCSEC; Federal programs summer school tutors; summer school cafeteria staff.
- Vote to convene in executive session.
- Acknowledge boards’ return to open session. Executive session minutes compliance statement.
- Approve or disapprove the personnel.
- New business.
- Approve or disapprove motion to adjourn meeting.
