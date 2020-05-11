Heavener School Board agenda 5-11-2020

The Heavener School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 6 p.m.in Room 103 of the Glenn Scott Educational Center at 500 West Second Street.

The Ledger will provide a livestream of the meeting until the Board goes into executive session.

Here is the agenda:

Opening flag salute. Invocation. Call meeting to order and record members present. Principal report: Diane Cox, Joe Westfall, Robert Craig. Superintendent report: Ed Wilson. Consent agenda. Approve or disapprove board policy CO-Child Nutrition and Physical Fitness Program. Approve or disapprove student open transfers for 2020-2021. Approve or disapprove resignations as received by Superintendent. Proposed executive session to discuss the employment of the following personnel: OS 25 Section 307 (B)(1): see the list on the PDF ledger00727020200508113113 (1)

Administrative staff for 2020-2021.

Certified staff; temporary certified staff (year 2); temporary teacher/basketball coach for 2020-2021; Certified staff/LeFlore County Special Education Cooperative; Temporary certified staff/LCSEC (year 2); Temporary certified staff/LCSEC (year 1); Temporary paraprofessional/LCSEC; Federal programs summer school tutors; summer school cafeteria staff.