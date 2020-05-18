Harvick wins at Darlington as NASCAR returns

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — This was a 400-mile drive unlike any other in modern day NASCAR.

The grandstands were completely empty. There wasn’t a single tailgate inside the track. Everyone wore face coverings — some with the team logos, others opting for plain disposable medical masks. It was nothing close to the corporate sponsorship, pomp and patriotic traveling circus that symbolizes NASCAR.

But when the engines fired at Darlington Raceway following a 10-week layoff during the coronavirus pandemic, it turned into a regular old race.

