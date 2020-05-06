Graveside services set for Ethel Lukenbill

PANAMA – Graveside funeral services for Ethel Jean Lukenbill, 83, of Panama, are Saturday at 2 p.m. with Bro. James Hill officiating at the Fairview Cemetery in Panama.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born Nov. 21, 1936 in Oktaha to Clyde H. and Olive Janes (Lewis) Bebee.

Surviving family member is her sister, Margaret Jeffercy of LaMont, California.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Robert D. Lukenbill.

