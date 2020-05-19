Governors warming to return of pro sports

This May 24, 2019, file photo shows Houston Astros’ Aledmys Diaz (16) scoring as Boston Red Sox catcher Sandy Leon reaches to tag him at home plate during the second inning of a baseball game in Houston. The Astros were scheduled to play the Red Sox in the first of consecutive weekend series matching teams that fired World Series-winning managers in the aftermath of a sign-stealing scandal. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

By The Associated Press

Governors around the country are warming to the idea of the return of professional sports to their states, with two caveats: continued progress against the coronavirus and no spectators in the stands.

The heads of California, Texas, New York and Pennsylvania spoke Monday of the return of professional sports to their states, possibly as soon as next month. Florida and Arizona earlier this month gave the go ahead for professional sports.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tied the return of pro sports with the state’s continued progress against the virus. The state has posted a 7.5% decline in hospitalizations over the last two weeks.

