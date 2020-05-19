Golden Eagles in focus: Tori Roe:

TULSA – One of only four players in Oral Roberts volleyball history to lead the team in digs four-consecutive seasons, Tori Roe cemented her name as one of the top defensive players the program has ever seen.

Roe ended her time with the Golden Eagles ranked third in program history in total digs (1,627) and digs per set (3.75) while making 116 appearances wearing the navy and gold. Her 554 digs as a senior in 2018 ranked 24th in the nation and were the most by an ORU player in a single season since 2012.

In her final year on the court in 2018, the St. Louis, Missouri, native was an All-Summit League First Team selection and also became ORU’s first-ever Academic All-Summit League honoree from volleyball since the conference started handing out the award in 2012.

Having already showcased her abilities in the classroom, Roe turned her attention to academic support after graduation and now serves as a graduate assistant aiding the next group of student-athletes.

Describe your favorite athletic memory during your time as a student-athlete at ORU. What made it special?

There are so many, but one of my favorite memories was on Senior Night when I set a new career high in digs. I remember going back to the serving line and hearing the crowd cheer “Roe, Roe, Roe your boat gently down the stream!” It was my last ever Friday night match and before I served I just took it all in because I knew it was a special moment and also really bittersweet. Nights like that will be something I’ll always cherish.

What advice do you have for current ORU student-athletes that you wished you knew before finishing your college career?

I would say to just treasure the moments and memories and don’t get too caught up on the pressure of it all and the performance mentality. Part of what will help you perform to the best of your ability is enjoying your experience and walking in confidence and joy. You truly don’t know what you have until it’s gone and the four years you spend as a collegiate athlete is a unique experience that you only have for a short season because time will fly.

How has the transition been going from being a student-athlete to a mentorship role on the academic support staff, all while working on your master’s?

To be honest, I really miss volleyball, but I never knew what this new season would teach me. I feel like having the position as a graduate assistant has given me an outlet to use my experiences as a student-athlete to help other student-athletes. I never knew how much I would love developing relationships with the athletes, going to their games and being on the other side of things. It’s a real blessing. And I love the counseling program!

What things have you been doing to keep your mind and spirit healthy during this time of social isolation?

I have been running every day just to get my body moving and I’ve been making an effort to just take time to stop and really spend time with God and pray. I think that because we haven’t been able to go to church, it’s been really important to stay connected with my church community as well as my ORU community and make an effort to reach out to people in my life who help me stay on track spiritually.

What will be your biggest takeaway from this current situation that you hope can better yourself and those around you?

This situation has put life into perspective for me in a lot of ways. When you experience something that strips away so much of what you create an identity around, that’s when you start to notice where you have really laid a foundation. During this time, I have realized that I really cannot put my faith and trust in this world, but also that I don’t want to just go through the motions. The world needs hope, something real, something they can put their trust in that won’t fail them. If I’m going through the motions, the world won’t want what I have. Why would they? I want to walk in the kind of faith that people are drawn to because it’s actually real and in the future I hope to continue to influence the athletes that I work with for the better.

For the latest information on ORU Volleyball, follow the Golden Eagles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or go to www.ORUAthletics.com. Fans can also receive updates on the team by downloading our mobile app, ORU Front Row, available on the App Store and Google Play.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.