Funeral services set for Betty Taylor

POTEAU – Services for Betty Lavon Taylor, 76, of Poteau, are Friday at 10 a.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born March 19, 1944 in Panama.

Survivors include her sons Eddie Taylor of Poteau and James Taylor of Spiro; daughter, Linda Amos, of Poteau; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and sisters Linda Athey and Bessie Morrow of Poteau.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Delia (Ragen) Morrow; sister, Elizabeth Ward; and brothers Alfred Morrow and Roy Gene Morrow.

