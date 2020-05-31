Free fishing days set for June 6-7

Anglers hoping to introduce someone to the sport of fishing this year have a chance to take them for free June 6-7. Everyone can fish (while practicing social distancing, of course) without a state fishing license on Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days.

“These are some of the best days to take a newcomer or youth fishing with you,” said Skylar St. Yves, fishing coordinator for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “There’s no state fishing license requirements, so someone who has never been before can just wake up in the morning and head out for a fun day of fishing. And someone from out of state can visit and enjoy what Oklahoma’s waters have to offer without worrying about having a state fishing license.”

