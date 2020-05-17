Former Poteau mayor passes away

POTEAU – Jeff Shockley, who served as Poteau’s mayor from 1999 to 2019, died Saturday.

Since retiring as mayor, Shockley had opened a real estate agency, Select Realty, in Poteau.

During his term in office, City Hall was renovated, groundbreaking was held for a new fire station, the construction of PARC, new building in the industrial park, expansion and improvements to the Robert S. Kerr Airport, improvements to the Twyman Park swimming pool, the opening of the Patrick Lynch Library, and the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

He was awarded the 2019 Business Excellence Stewardship Award at the Poteau Chamber Banquet that year. He was also the Oklahoma Municipal League Mayor of the Year and served as chairman of the OML, was Poteau’s Chamber Man of the Year, served on the Fort Smith Regional Alliance and as president, along with the Keddo Board of Directors, which he also served as chairman.

Services are pending.

