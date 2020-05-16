Flood warning in effect until Monday

A flood warning is in effect until Monday afternoon for the Poteau River near Paama.

Early Saturday morning, the water stage was at 30.44 feet. Flood stage is 29.0 feet. Minor flooding was occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. The river will continue rising to near 35.0 feet.

At 35.0 feet, moderate flooding of agricultural lands will take place between Panama and Arkoma.

The river is expected to fall below the flood stage Monday morning.

