Extended unemployment benefits now available

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahomans eligible for 13 weeks of extended unemployment benefits may now file online at https://ui.ok.gov.

The federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program is designed for individuals who have exhausted regular benefits. Eligible claimants will receive an additional 13 weeks of relief for the period of March 29, 2020, through the week ending December 26, 2020.

“The online application process is up and running,” said Secretary for Digital Transformation David Ostrowe. “Individuals should login to their ui.ok.gov account and follow the instructions to apply for PEUC relief.”

