Examiner identifies bodies as missing toddlers

TULSA (AP) — The Oklahoma medical examiner’s office confirmed Friday that two bodies found in Tulsa-area waterways are sibling toddlers who have been missing since last week.

Three-year-old Miracle Crook and her 2-year-old brother were last spotted alive on security video at their east Tulsa apartment building May 22, walking hand in hand toward a nearby rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River.

