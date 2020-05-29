Examiner identifies bodies as missing toddlers

TULSA (AP) — The Oklahoma medical examiner’s office confirmed Friday that two bodies found in Tulsa-area waterways are sibling toddlers who have been missing since last week.
Three-year-old Miracle Crook and her 2-year-old brother were last spotted alive on security video at their east Tulsa apartment building May 22, walking hand in hand toward a nearby rain-swollen creek that flows into the Arkansas River.
