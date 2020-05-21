EOSC announces 2020 graduates

WILBURTON – Despite the challenges they faced to complete their education during a global pandemic, 240 Eastern Oklahoma State College students have earned their associate degree this year.

The total included 16 students with LeFlore County addresses.

Mariah D. Noah, Heavener – (A.A.S.) Nursing; Cortney K. Williams, Howe – (A.A.S.) Nursing; Noah S. Turner, Keota – (A.A.) General Studies; Trace A. Murdock, McCurtain – (A.S.) Business Administration; Summer D. Perkins, Pocola – (A.S.) Life Science; Abigail A. Davidson, Poteau – (A.A.) General Studies; Victoria A. Howell, Poteau – (A.A.S.) Nursing; Justyn S. Lynn, Poteau – (A.S.) Life Science; Taylor Simco, Poteau – (A.S.) Criminal Justice; Christina L. Sterling, Poteau – (A.A.S.) Nursing; Cassidy R. Floyd, Roland – (A.S.) Health, Physical Education & Recreation; Chloe Layne Rogers, Spiro – (A.S.) Agriculture Education; Angela M. Carlile, Talihina – (A.A.S.) Nursing; Stefanie M. Jones, Talihina – (A.A.S.) Nursing; Braeden L. Richardson, Talihina – (A.A.) Mass Communication; and Sherry A. Wall, Talihina – (A.A.S.) Nursing.

