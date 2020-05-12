EOMC going back to normal operations

POTEAU – On March 13, the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center’s administrative team spent most of the day creating an action plan to deal with the COVID -19 pandemic.
It has been 60 days since EOMC began suspending services, screening employees and patients, severely limiting access to the facilities and furloughing employees. To date, LeFlore County, with a population of 50,000, has seen 13 positive COVID 19 patients and one death.
So far, the EOMC screeners have not screened one person that resulted in a positive COVID- 19 test. Last week, EOMC chose to allow limited visitation for our patients and have not seen any change in screening results. Given that, EOMC will reopen the hospital and clinics Wednesday to normal operations. The cafeteria will not reopen until Monday at 7 a.m..
- Screeners will be in place at entrances to screen everyone entering for COVID- 19 symptoms.
- Visiting hours at the hospital will remain 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Hospital entrances will be limited to the front entrance and Emergency Department.
- The Family Medical Clinic front entrance will be open for all patients.
- All visitors will be required to stay in the room with the patient that they came to see.
- EOMC encourages visitors to bring a mask and wear it while in the facilities.
- Visitors are asked to observe the six feet “social distancing” routine.
Comments
No comment yet.