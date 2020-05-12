EOMC going back to normal operations

POTEAU – On March 13, the Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center’s administrative team spent most of the day creating an action plan to deal with the COVID -19 pandemic.

It has been 60 days since EOMC began suspending services, screening employees and patients, severely limiting access to the facilities and furloughing employees. To date, LeFlore County, with a population of 50,000, has seen 13 positive COVID 19 patients and one death.

So far, the EOMC screeners have not screened one person that resulted in a positive COVID- 19 test. Last week, EOMC chose to allow limited visitation for our patients and have not seen any change in screening results. Given that, EOMC will reopen the hospital and clinics Wednesday to normal operations. The cafeteria will not reopen until Monday at 7 a.m..