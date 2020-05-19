Dozens rally at Capitol over unemployment

By SEAN MURPHY The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dozens of people rallied at the state Capitol on Monday, complaining that their state unemployment claims aren’t being processed.

Most of those who gathered on the Capitol’s south steps were self-employed and complained of glitches with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission’s website, waiting on hold for hours to talk to an agent and not getting promised call backs.

Pandemic unemployment assistance is “my last resort,” said Charity Snapp, the owner of a Warr Acres salon that was forced to shut down for five weeks. “There is no other hope for me.”

