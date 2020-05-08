Dinner, dessert and debate planned

POTEAU – LeFlore County residents can have a dinner, dessert and debate June 9 at 6 p.m. in the Donald W. Reynolds Center.

All the candidates in the June 30 election are invited to attend.

Dinner is at 6 p.m. and costs $8. Proceeds go to the Recovery Ranch and Second Chances Recovery.

Dinner is at 6 p.m. with the debate starting at 7 p.m.

