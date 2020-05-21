Democrats sue to overturn absentee voting rules

By KEN MILLER Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Democratic Party and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have sued to overturn the state’s absentee voting rules in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, state party Chair Alicia Andrews said Wednesday.

Requirements that include notarized ballots and a photo identification create barriers to voters, Andrews said in a statement.

“Oklahomans deserve to make their voices heard safely without further barriers to the voting process as we continue to deal with a worldwide pandemic,” Andrews said. “The additional barriers to the mail-in voting process do nothing more than further suppress the votes of marginalized groups and put citizens in harm’s way under the false claims of reducing voter fraud.”

