Death of Texas woman under investigation

Home 2020 May Death of Texas woman under investigation

An accident which claimed the life of a Texas woman is under investigation.

Lapitia Vance, 42, of Mesquite, Texas, was driving a 2020 Mazda 6 early Sunday morning at 1:43 on Highway 59, 3.5 miles north of Big Cedar when the car departed the road to the left, struck a culvert and rolled an unknown number of times.

She was ejected from the vehicle and deceased at the scene.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are currently offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Three teens die in auto accident
Read More
Accident sends three by Life Flight to hospital
Spiro men injured in accident
Bokoshe man dies in auto accident
Duncan woman dies in accident near Talihina
Panama man involved in accident
Wister man dies in auto accident Sunday
Texas man dies in auto accident

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar