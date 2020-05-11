Death of Texas woman under investigation

An accident which claimed the life of a Texas woman is under investigation.
Lapitia Vance, 42, of Mesquite, Texas, was driving a 2020 Mazda 6 early Sunday morning at 1:43 on Highway 59, 3.5 miles north of Big Cedar when the car departed the road to the left, struck a culvert and rolled an unknown number of times.
She was ejected from the vehicle and deceased at the scene.
