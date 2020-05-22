Death notice for Tim McDonald

SPIRO – James Timothy “Tim” McDonald, 48, was born Aug. 18, 1971 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to June (Graham) McDonald and Hershel McDonald and passed away May 13, 2020 in Spiro.
A family memorial service will be held at the Short Mountain Cemetery at a later date, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro.
Surviving family members include his daughter, Chelssie Richards.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Willis McDonald.
