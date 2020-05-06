Death notice for Robert Brown

POTEAU – Robert Gordon Brown, 71, of Poteau, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Poteau and was born April 30, 1949 in Campobello Island, New Brunswick, Canada, to Clyde and Edith (McIntosh) Brown.

Survivors are his daughters Pricilla and Dana Hayden of Maine, and Pattie and Simi Talaese of Poteau; son, Todd Brown, of Poteau; grandchildren; great grandchildren; sister, Heather Brown, of Canada; and brothers Raymond and Ralph Brown of Canada.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jean Brown; and son, Stacey Brown.

