Death notice for Robby Dorey

POTEAU – Robby Dean Dorey, 84 of Poteau, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 and was born Sept. 12, 1935 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Wilfred and Bertha (Wood) Dorey.

Private services will be held due to the current health issues. Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Survivors include his daughter Tracy and husband Rusty of Dallas, Texas; grandson Garrett and wife Lindsay of Dallas: twin brother Bob Dorey and wife Wanda of Poteau; brothers Leo Dorey, and Harrell Dorey and wife Barbara; and a sister, Wilma White, all of California.

He was preceded in death by nine siblings.

