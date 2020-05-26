Death notice for Peggy Fruge

POTEAU – Peggy Ann Fruge, 53, of Poteau, was born Feb. 3, 1967 in Tulsa, to Roy and Leona (Atkins) Hollan and passed away May 23, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

Surviving family members are her husband, Foster Fruge; daughter, Danyeil Covington; sons Mitchell Underwood and Amanda Marlen, Joshua Underwood and Zachary Underwood; granddaughter, Sybella Ann Covington; mother, Leona Hollan; sisters Billy Jean Hollan, Bernadine Waldrop and Lillie Harp; brother, James Hollan; step-son Buddy Fruge and wife Chancley; step-daughters Katie Fruge and Jamie Fruge; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Roy Hollan.

