Death notice for Paul Colwell

SHADY POINT – Paul Edward Colwell, 70, of Shady Point, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Shady Point and was born Feb. 2, 1950 in Shady Point to William R. “Billie” and Bessie Lucritia (Bohannon) Colwell.

The family will hold private services at a later date.

Survivors include his son, Shaun Colwell; daughter, Robyn Brewer; grandchildren Cole, Joy Lynn and Dalton Colwell, Rylee and Jackson Brewer; brothers Billy Ray and David Colwell; and sisters Hazel Furr and Willen McDaniel.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

