Death notice for Kyle White

WEWOKA – Kyle Anthony White, 23, passed away May 9, 2020 in Wewoka and was born April 6, 1997 to Shannon Roden.
Memorial service is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Green Country Cowboy Church in Wister with Pastor Jay Williams and Pastor Victor Sweet officiating.
Survivors are his mother of the home; grandparents Harold and Wanda Roden; and cousins Elizabeth and Josh Wann of Poteau.
He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Nellie Powers; uncle, Billy Powers; and cousins Justin Chronister and Britton Long.
