Death notice for Kyle White

WEWOKA – Kyle Anthony White, 23, passed away May 9, 2020 in Wewoka and was born April 6, 1997 to Shannon Roden.

Memorial service is Saturday at 2 p.m. at Green Country Cowboy Church in Wister with Pastor Jay Williams and Pastor Victor Sweet officiating.

Survivors are his mother of the home; grandparents Harold and Wanda Roden; and cousins Elizabeth and Josh Wann of Poteau.

He was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Nellie Powers; uncle, Billy Powers; and cousins Justin Chronister and Britton Long.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are currently offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.