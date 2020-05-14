Death notice for Herbert Neve Jr.

SPIRO – Herbert Victor Neve, Jr. was born Feb. 29, 1936 in Des Moines, Iowa to Wilma (Weesner) White and Herbert Victor Neve, Sr. and passed away May 13, 2020 in Spiro.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Norma Neve; daughters Vickie Cox and husband David, and Susan Mackey and husband Tim; son Ron Neve and wife Beverly; eight grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great grandson; sisters Margaret Winebrenner, Pam Cervi, Phyllis Culver and Carroll White; and a brother, Tom White.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Neve, Sr.; mother, Wilma White; sister; Dorthy Holder; and brother, Jim White.

