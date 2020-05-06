Death notice for Elton Willoughby

BOKOSHE – Elton Burdett Willoughby, 86, of Bokoshe, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 in Poteau and was born Feb. 3, 1934 in Tabler to Jeff T. and Ivy May (Wilson) Willoughby.

Private services will be held, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife, Viola, of the home; daughters Louann McGuire of Arkoma, and Gayla Wineland and husband John of Bokoshe; sons Alton Willoughby of Bokoshe and Arlton Willoughby of Fort Smith, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters Margie Streker and Dorthy Willoughby; and brothers Carl, Jeff and Gerald Willoughby.

