Death notice for Elmer Mabry

Memorial service for Elmer Junior Mabry is pending with Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow.

Burial was held April 1 at Floral Haven Cemetery.

He passed away March 28, 2020 at University Village in Tulsa and was born in Red Oak May 13, 1934 to Elmer L. and Nancy “Lorene” Harrison Mabry.

He served in the United States Army and Oklahoma National Guard.

Surviving family members are his son, David Keith Mabry, of Coweta; a brother, John Mabry, of Owasso; four sisters, Beverly Davis and Hazel Mabry of Poteau, Judy Foster of Cushing, and Gloria Boyd and husband Jim of Broken Arrow; five grandchildren Colton, Shelby, Peyton, Preston and Pearston Mabry; stepchildren Karen Hardin and husband Kevin, Steve Dee and Ron Dee; eight stepgrandchildren, six step great grandchildren; and one step great great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carolyn (Hicks) Mabry; and a granddaughter, Stacia Mabry.

