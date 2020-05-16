Death notice for Dianna Ramsey

Dianna Yvonne Ramsey, 46, was born Dec. 29, 1974 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Irma (Perdue) Ramsey and William Ramsey and passed away May 12, 2020 in Greenwood, Arkansas.

Her family will hold a private family service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

Survivors include her parents William “Butch” and Irma Ramsey of Spiro; sisters Debra Newby of Spiro, Donna Ramsey and companion Greg Smith of Spiro, and Danna Ramsey Walters and husband Daniel of Muldrow.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Vera and Blue Perdue, and Louis and Melvina Ramsey.

