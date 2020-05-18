Death notice for Ann Catanzariti

POTEAU – Ann Marie Catanzariti, 56, of Poteau, was born May 31, 1963 in San Francisco, California to Allen and Mildred (Zink) Renish, and passed away May 15, 202 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

Surviving family members are her husband, Ken Hopper; daughter, Mary Beth Williams; son, Michael Williams; and sister; Mary Shaw.

