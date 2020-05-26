Cruise Night, concert planned for June 5

POTEAU – The Positively Poteau Cruise Night and First Friday will be held June 5 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The event is in conjunction with Poteau Mainstreet Matter, Inc.’s First Friday event.

Everybody is encouraged to cruise down Broadway to Dewey. Anybody exiting their vehicle should maintain social distancing.

The First Friday returns to the downtown Poteau Pocket Park stage at 220 Dewey with College Band Heroes, featuring Aaron Emberton.

That event also lasts from 7 to 10 p.m. Concession-style food and drinks can be purchased in the concession stand. Visitors must be 21 and above to enter event.

