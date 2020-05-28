Cowgirls to face Alabama in Challenge

IRVING, Texas – For the fifth consecutive season, Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team will take part in the SEC/Big 12 Women’s Challenge. The Cowgirls will host Alabama in the 2020 edition of the event.

The Crimson Tide posted an 18-12 mark this past season. The meeting will be the second between the two schools. OSU won the only previous matchup, a 58-54 victory on Dec. 21, 2000 at the Nassau Sunsplash Shootout.

Game dates and tip times, along with television designations, will be released when available.

Every team from the Big 12 will participate, while 10 teams from the SEC will take part. The format features five home games on campus sites for each conference per year.

“The SEC/Big 12 Challenge proved to be a successful event for both conferences since its inception in 2014,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “These contests provide high-quality matchups that prepare our teams for the rigors of Big 12 play, while showcasing the excitement of women’s basketball.”

The inaugural challenge was held in 2014. The 10-team format began in 2016 with the two conferences splitting the challenge in 2017 and 2018. The Big 12 won the event in 2019 with eight of its teams collecting victories.

Four seasons ago, OSU defeated Georgia, 71-51, in Stillwater. In 2017, the Cowgirls fell, 79-76, at No. 6 Mississippi State before coming up short against No. 11 Tennessee, 76-63, in Stillwater the following year. This past season, the Cowgirls traveled to No. 12 Texas A&M, dropping a 74-62 contest.

