Covey announces candidacy for commissioner

I am Cody Covey, a candidate for LeFlore County Commissioner for District 2. I have worked for the citizens of LeFlore County District No. 2 for 24 years, and I also have six years of construction experience in the private sector.

I was born and raised in LeFlore County and I am a lifelong resident of Wister. My parents are C.W. Covey and the late Paulette Covey. Many of you will also know my grandparents the late Clyde and Becky Covey, and Bill and Emma Marler, who were also lifelong residents of Wister.

My wife Tina and I have been married for 25 years. We are members of Howe Assembly of God Church, where I have served as deacon for four years.

As a vested member of the county, I feel it is important to do everything we can to make this a better place for future generations. As a result of my experience, I have an established working relationship with the commissioners of district 1 and 3. I will work with them to oversee the county budget, Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, 911 emergency system, solid waste management, as well as rural fire departments.

I have heard many concerns about the road conditions of District 2, as well as the trash results. If elected, I will actively purse funding for infrastructure, and a resolution to the trash issues within the county. Road conditions and waste management will be a top priority.

I want to work for you, the residents of LeFlore County, and will make every effort to ensure your tax dollars are spent efficiently for the benefit of our county. With my experience and ability, I feel confident that I can make you a commissioner that LeFlore County can be proud of.

As your LeFlore County District 2 commissioner, I will always have an open door policy for your questions and concerns. I would like to humbly ask for your support and vote on June 30, 2020.

Thank you and God bless!

