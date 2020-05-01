Courthouse to reopen May 18

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent
POTEAU – The LeFlore County courthouse will reopen to the public on May 18, but with many restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic in place.
The county Budget Board, which includes all county elected officers, met Thursday and approved the reopening along with other business.
