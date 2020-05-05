Court says absentee ballots don’t need to be notarized

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Voters who cast absentee ballots by mail in Oklahoma do not have to have their ballots notarized by a notary public to be valid, the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Monday.

In a 6-3 decision, the court ruled that a statement signed, dated and made under the penalty of perjury by a voter is adequate for submitting an absentee ballot by mail.

The League of Women Voters of Oklahoma and two voters at high risk of contracting the coronavirus sued the State Election Board last month seeking to make it easier for residents to cast absentee ballots by mail.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.