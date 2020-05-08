Council approves new HUA member

By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener City Council appointed David Grubbs Sr. to the Heavener Utilities Authority during a regularly scheduled business meeting Thursday evening.

Present were Mayor Max Roberts along with council members Joey Clubb, Melinda Ballantine and Jim Roll. Gail Nichols was not present.

The HUA was also scheduled to meet but did not have a quorum.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.