Council approves new HUA member

Home 2020 May Council approves new HUA member

By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener City Council appointed David Grubbs Sr. to the Heavener Utilities Authority during a regularly scheduled business meeting Thursday evening.

Present were Mayor Max Roberts along with council members Joey Clubb, Melinda Ballantine and Jim Roll. Gail Nichols was not present.

The HUA was also scheduled to meet but did not have a quorum.

Read the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ Heavener, News / Tags: ,

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Heavener to hold special meeting
Council cuts salaries of department heads
Agenda for Heavener City Council meeting
Agenda for Heavener City Council
Council approves new bridge on Old Pike
Agenda for HUA and City Council
Agenda for Heavener City Council meeting
Heavener council cracks down on high grass

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar