Coronavirus update 5-9-2020

The Oklahoma Department of Health reported 66 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, a 1.5 percent increase, bringing the total number to 4,490.

There were four additional deaths, a 1.5 percent increase, upping the overall total to 270.

An additional 90 people were considered recover, a 2.9 percent increase, increasing that total to 3,154.

In the United States there were an additional 25,621 cases, a 2 percent increase, with the current figure of 1,309,550.

A total of 1,615 deaths (2.1 percent) were recorded, bringing the total to 78,795.

In addition, there were 13,541 recoveries (6.8 percent), to up the total to 212,534.

LeFlore County still lists 13 cases with nine recoveries and one death. There are six cases in Wister, three each in Poteau and Talihina, and one in Shady Point.

Check out a new and better way to keep up with the news, sports, obits and more on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. We are offering a free seven-day trial subscription. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition.