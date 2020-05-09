Coronavirus update 5-8-2020

LeFlore County has had its first death attributed to coronavirus. The deceased was a male in the over 65 category.

Oklahoma had 94 new coronavirus cases as of May 8, a 2.2 percent increase, to increase the total number to 4,424 in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

There were six new deaths (2.3 percent) as the total now stands at 266.

An additional 79 people (2.6 percent) recovered, increasing the numbers to 3,064.

LeFlore County still has 13 cases with nine recovered and the one death. Six of the cases are in Wister, three in Poteau and Talihina, with one case in Shady Point.

In the United States, there were 26,906 new cases (2.1 percent) for a total of 1,283,929.

Deaths for the date were 1,518 (2 percent), increasing the total to 77,180.

There were also an additional 3,957 recoveries (2 percent), bringing that number up to 198,993.

